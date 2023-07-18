Descendants of The Sun actor Jin Goo caught in 60 billion Korean won scam?; Agency responds

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Descendants of The Sun actor Jin Goo

Actor Jin Goo, who has played the second lead in the popular K-drama Descendants of The Sun, had been accused of having ties with a scammer who stole an estimated 60.0 billion KRW (about $47.4 million USD) from their victims.

But the actor’s label Baro Entertainment revealed that although the actor had met with the alleged scammers a few times, they did not have a business relationship.

They said in the statement, “Due to sharing acquaintances, the actor has never taken part in marketing (the scam) and has no business relationship with A.”

The label further stated that the actor only became aware of the scam through articles and that he took no part in it.

“Jin Goo only learned about the scammer’s deeds through the media and has not kept in contact with the scammer during the time in which the scam took place”.

First and foremost, the entertainment agency wanted to make it clear that Jin Goo has not only met the arrested person a few times due to common acquaintances and has not engaged in any kind of business or financial transaction with Mr. A. With respect to his relationship, Jin Goo became aware of the occurrence through the media, and he has not reached out to any legal experts in any manner. They asked the people once more to refrain from speculative reports, interpretations, and comments that are unrelated to the facts.

According to TV Daily, the actor had ties with the scammer. The scammer is alleged to have stolen 14.2 billion KRW from 61 people while running an internet mom café. The scammer is also alleged to have illegally obtained 47.4 billion KRW using gift certificates as bait.

Apart from Descendants of The Sun, Jin Goo has also worked in Mother in a supporting role, which led him to win an award. He also acted in dramas including Untouchable, Mr. Sunshine, Legal High and Superior Day, and Shadow Detective (Season 1 and Season 2).

