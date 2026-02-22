Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle to re-release in select theatres in ScreenX format | Details

New Delhi:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle, the Japanese animated supernatural fantasy film is set to re-release on the big screen in select theatres this March in North America and United Kingdom.

Those who couldn't catch this film in theatres before will now get the opportunity to watch it in never-seen-before format. Read on for more details.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to re-release in select theatres

According to Crunchyroll, the movie will have limited screenings in both regions in SCREENX format, offering audiences a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. Viewers in the United States and Canada will be able to catch the film in limited screenings starting March 6, 2026, while audiences in the United Kingdom can watch it from March 7, 2026.

What is ScreenX movie format?

For the unversed, Screen X format is a 270-degree panoramic film format that extends the main feature film onto the side walls of the theatre.

Is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle re-releasing in India?

As of now, there is no official update about the film's re-release in India. For those who may not know, the animated fantasy film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was initially released in India on September 12, 2025, in Japanese, English, and Hindi-dubbed versions.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle: Cast and production details

The film is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and Hikaru Kondo and the screenplay is written by Koyoharu Gotouge (original manga author) and Hikaru Kondo. The anime film features a diverse cast of characters, brought to life by talented voice actors and singers. The cast includes Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado (English), Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomioka (English), Griffin Burns as Muichiro Tokito (English), Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado (Japanese), Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji (Japanese), Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho (English) and others.

