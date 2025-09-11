Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle India release, cast, and IMDb rating of 8.7 The Japanese animated supernatural fantasy film 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle' is all set to hit the Indian screens this month. Read on to find out its India release date and cast details.

Several anime films have been made over the years, but one such film has been making headlines for its stunning animation and visual effects.

For the unversed, 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle' is a Japanese animated dark fantasy action film based on the Infinity Castle arc of the 2016–2020 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle India release date

The film has already been released in some countries and is now set to hit Indian theatres on September 12, 2025. From its remarkable animation to a star-studded voice cast, here’s everything you need to know about this highly anticipated anime action film.

The film is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and Hikaru Kondo, with the screenplay written by Koyoharu Gotouge (original manga author) and Hikaru Kondo.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Storyline

The plot follows the Demon Slayer Corps as it is dragged into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira engage in a valiant battle against terrible Upper Rank demons, as the final battle with Muzan Kibutsuji commences.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Cast

This action-packed anime features characters brought to life by a diverse range of voice actors. Here's a look at who voices whom:

Zach Aguilar – Tanjiro Kamado (English)

Johnny Yong Bosch – Giyu Tomioka (English)

Griffin Burns – Muichiro Tokito (English)

Natsuki Hanae – Tanjiro Kamado

Kana Hanazawa – Mitsuri Kanroji

Erika Harlacher – Shinobu Kocho (English)

Saori Hayami – Shinobu Kocho

Kaede Hondo – Shigeri Kamado

Yoshimasa Hosoya – Kaigaku

Akira Ishida – Akaza

Kengo Kawanishi – Muichiro Tokito

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle IMDb rating

It is worth noting that this supernatural fantasy anime currently holds an IMDb rating of 8.7. It will be interesting to see how it performs at the Indian box office following its theatrical release on Friday.

