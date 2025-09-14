A look at Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle characters These days, anime fans are having a good time in theatres as the Japanese movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been released. Read further to know about these anime characters.

On September 12, the Japanese animation film named 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle' was released in theatres. People are loving this anime film so much that it has earned Rs 3450 crore on the very first day, which is the biggest opening day for any film in the history of Japanese cinema.

For the universe, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime franchise consists of four completed seasons of television and a concluding trilogy of theatrical films, the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first feature film in the three-part cinematic trilogy and seeing its craze, it's safe to say that the upcoming parts will also set the box office on fire.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle story

Like regular anime films, Demon Slayer's graphics are based on the novel manga. Its story is about a boy named Tanjiro Kamado. To run his family, he has to go to work every day. One day, he returns from work and sees that Demon has killed his entire family. But only his sister is alive, who has herself become a demon.

To bring his sister back to human form and take revenge by eliminating the demon who destroyed his family, Tanjiro joins a secret organisation called the Demon Slayer Corps. What happens next is what makes this movie a good watch.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle characters

Let's know about the characters of the first film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle here:

1. Tanjiro Kamado

This is the same little boy around whom the whole story revolves. Now, to save his younger sister, he joins an organisation. The purpose of this organisation is to eliminate the protectors. A flashback unlocks his new powers. His fighting style is based on the water breathing technique.

2. Nikujo Kamado

She is Tanjiro's sister who has herself become a demon. But her willpower is so good that even today she fights for humans and stands in their support. The demons pack her in a box and take her with them. But this film does not directly revolve around her, but her presence is an important source of Tanjiro's mission.

3. Jiyu Tamioka

This character is very famous due to his different ways of breathing in water. He is also at the forefront of protecting and helping his comrades. Not only this, Jiyu holds the number 1 position in the category of the most brilliant archer of the Demon Slayer Corps. This character will be seen playing the role of Tanjiro's mentor and guide.

4. Zenitsu Agatsuma

This character is one of the members of the Demon Slayer Corps. His speciality is thunder breathing. He is calm, serious and an incredibly skilled swordsman. He can kill his defenders with a snap of his sword. He proves to be a very capable warrior during a fight.

5. Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu is considered to be the most knowledgeable medicine man in the Demon Slayer Corps. As shown in the movie, poison is the only other way to kill demons besides sunlight. Therefore, Shinobu has now become a specialist in making and using poison. She is also a part of the mission due to her personal reasons. A demon named Doma killed her sister. This feeling of revenge inspired her to become a Demon Slayer.

6. Kanao Tsuyuri

Shinobu Kocho's assistant and a Demon Slayer. Kanao was forced to become a part of the Demon Slayer Corps due to her past trauma. Actually, she was sold by a man in her childhood. From there, Shinobu rescued her, trained her and made her stronger. You will be surprised to see his tremendous power as a Demon Slayer.

7. Inosuke Hashibira

This character always wears a mask with a wild boar's head. This character uses the Beast Breathing Technique. His motive for joining the Demon Slayer Corps is also personal. You can see this character in the ending of the film. A demon named Doma had also killed his mother.

8. Sanemi Shinazugawa

He uses the technique of breathing air while fighting demons. He has such a power that demons lose their powers after being exposed to it. Taking advantage of this opportunity, Sanemi kills all the demons.

