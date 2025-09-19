Delhi High Court grants relief to Karan Johar in personality rights case | Deets inside The Delhi High Court ordered the immediate removal of all such 'disparaging material' in Karan Johar's personality rights case.

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has granted relief to renowned filmmaker and producer Karan Johar regarding the protection of his personality rights. The court ordered that controversial videos, memes, and social media posts made against him must be taken down. The order directs the immediate removal of all such 'disparaging material'.

According to Live Law, the Court said, "On a prima facie assessment, it is evident that the videos, memes and social media posts available on the platforms of Defendant Nos. 7, 14 and 15 contain abusive and profane words as well as innuendoes, which appear to be offensive. The said content tarnishes the reputation and goodwill of the Plaintiff, affecting his brand value. The Plaintiff is prima facie entitled to seek an injunction to protect his personality rights against such negative use."

In view of the filmmaker's objection, it further stated that the social media accounts referenced in the lawsuit were subject to removal since they were using Johar's name without permission.

The Court further added, "The contention of the Plaintiff that the said accounts have the potential to mislead the public to believe that the said accounts are the official and/or authorised accounts of the plaintiff is prima facie plausible."

