Delhi HC rejects Sameer Wankhede's plea against Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' | Deets inside

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Friday questioned Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede's defamation petition. The petition was filed against superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Netflix. The petition alleged that their Netflix show, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', had tarnished Sameer Wankhede's reputation.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked Wankhede's lawyer as to how the plea was maintainable in Delhi. The court said, "Your plaint is not maintainable here in Delhi. I am rejecting your plaint. Had your case been that you have been defamed at various places, including Delhi, and the maximum damage has occurred in Delhi, we would have still considered the matter here in Delhi."

However, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Wankhede, said the web series is aired across cities, including Delhi, and the officer has been defamed. He said, "So far as the web series is meant for Delhi, it is seen by viewers in Delhi and I am defamed here."

In his petition, Sameer Wankhede sought a permanent injunction, declaration, and damages of Rs 2 crore against Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, and others, which he intends to donate to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. He alleged that the web series portrays anti-drug enforcement agencies in a false and negative light, thereby undermining public confidence.

What was Sameer Wankhede's allegation?

The petition states that the series has been deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Wankhede’s reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner, especially when the case involving Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan is pending and sub-judice before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court, Mumbai.

Furthermore, the series, inter alia, depicts a character making an obscene gesture, specifically, showing a middle finger after the character recites the slogan "Satyamev Jayate", which is part of the National Emblem. This act constitutes a grave and sensitive violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which attracts penal consequences under the law.

Other accused parties

It was also stated that the content of the series violates provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code. The lawsuit names Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, X Corp (formerly Twitter), Google LLC, Meta Platforms, RPG Lifestyle Media Private Limited, and 'John Doe' as defendants.

