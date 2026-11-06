Delhi HC orders Doosra makers to deposit Rs 2 crore, add disclaimers over Sourav Ganguly's portrayal

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of Sourav Ganguly and Luv Films in the case against the makers of Doosra. The court said the film violated Ganguly's personality rights and asked the makers to deposit Rs 2 crore. It also directed them to add disclaimers in Hindi and English at the beginning and end of the film.

Delhi HC rules in Sourav Ganguly's favour in Doosra case

The court also mentioned that several aspects of Sourav Ganguly's personality and real-life events are closely associated with the film's storyline. Given this, removing the portions associated with the former cricketer from the film would be difficult. As a result, the court directed Ramesh Deo Productions Private Limited, the makers of Doosra, to include clear disclaimers in the film in both English and Hindi at the beginning and the end of the film.

The disclaimers must inform viewers that Sourav Ganguly did not give his consent for the commercial use or portrayal of his personality in the movie. They must also clarify that the film does not have his official association or authorisation.

The court's directions also restrict the film's release on OTT platforms and other platforms, as stated in the court's order. The makers have been directed to deposit Rs 2 crore in connection with the infringement of Sourav Ganguly's rights.

Notably, this case brings the issue of personality rights and the unauthorised use of a public figure's identity in films back into focus. Such rights protect an individual's name, image, likeness and other identifiable aspects of their personality from being commercially exploited without permission.

About Doosra release date and its box office collection

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the sports drama film Doosra was released on October 23, 2026. It features Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, and Twisha Joshi in key roles. The film opened to a modest response at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, it collected Rs 14 lakh net, while its gross collection stood at Rs 16 lakh in India.

About Sourav Ganguly's own biopic

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly's own biopic, titled Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, is scheduled to release on May 14, 2027. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, who is playing the role of Sourav Ganguly.

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