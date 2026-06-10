Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praises Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, intends to make it tax-free

New Delhi:

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Viddhaata, which is slated to hit the screens on June 12, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a special screening in Delhi on Tuesday, June 9. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with members of the film fraternity and political leaders, attended the special screening and watched the film.

After watching it, while interacting with the media, the Delhi CM shared her review of the film and heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut’s performance, calling it "magnificent".

Rekha Gupta Bharat reviews Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

After the screening, Rekha Gupta lauded the film and its storyline, which highlights and pays tribute to doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers who devoted themselves to serving humanity during the 26/11 terrorist attacks. Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter), Delhi CM Rekha Gupta wrote, "The renowned actress and Member of Parliament, Ms. Kangana Ranaut Ji's film ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata’ powerfully portrays the courage, spirit of service, and dedication to duty of those brave doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers who devoted themselves to serving humanity during the 26/11 terrorist attacks."

She further added, "Kangana Ji's impactful performance effectively conveys the film's emotions and message. Such films strengthen the values of service, sensitivity, and duty in society. Heartfelt best wishes to the entire team." Take a look below:

While interacting with media, Rekha Gupta said, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', a magnificent movie... Words fail me when trying to describe the film... Together, we witnessed a side of Indian humanity that had remained hidden from us. We saw how 15 nurses saved the lives of 400 patients that night, proving that courage is not dependent on a uniform; courage is a defining trait of one's character. Kangana brilliantly portrayed the courage our nurses displayed that night... I urge people across the country and the world to watch this movie."

Moreover, she also intended to make the film tax-free so that everyone can watch it in theatres, saying, "I also intend for the Delhi Government to make this movie tax-free so that every child, every young person, and every family can come to watch it"

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Plot and cast details

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the hindi drama Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata follows the story of hospital staff who work tirelessly to save 400 people trapped inside Cama Hospital, keeping them alive while armed assailants carry out attacks across the city during a terror strike in India. The movie also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan in key roles.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's first look from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata out, motion poster honours silent heroes