Deepika-Salman to Ranveer-Shraddha, 10 Bollywood duos who are yet to share screen space | See list

New Delhi:

In film circles, the star pairings featured in a film are as much discussed as the story itself. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor and Govinda, Govinda and Raveena Tandon, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and others.

From the black and white era to the present, there are countless pairs that have been loved by fans. But if we show you a list of stars who are hits in the industry but have never worked together in a film, you'll be shocked. Among them, there's one pair who is actually husband and wife, both famous stars, but have never appeared together in a film. Let us show you that list.

1. Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra

Yes! Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and global icon Priyanka Chopra have never worked together.

2. Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif are both well-known Bollywood actors, but they have never shared the screen together.

3. Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Shraddha Kapoor has a strong fan following, especially her simplicity, which is very appealing to fans. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is a brilliant actor. Both stars have a strong fan base, but they have never worked together.

4. Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji

Akshay and Rani are one of the few few duo from the 90's who earned a name for themselves but still did not share screen space till date.

5. Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Both the superstars known for their charm, acting calibre and hard work have also not worked together in all these years.

6. Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan

Both the A-listers have not yet had a chance to share a screen together. With time, the idea of seeing these two superstars share a single film is becoming more intriguing and is one of the greatest unrevealed combinations to date.

7. Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut

While Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are known to possess an on-screen presence, the two have never worked together. This pair remains one of the most anticipated yet unrealised combinations in Bollywood to date.

8. Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan

Fans' dream of seeing Aamir Khan and Deepika together on screen remains a pipe dream. They have never appeared together in a film.

9. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

This loving couple in real life has never appeared together on the big screen in real life. Fans are eager to see Vicky and Katrina together on screen, but currently, neither has any such project.

10. Govinda and Kajol

Govinda and Kajol were major stars of the 90s, but surprisingly, they never worked together. They delivered several hit films, but never shared the screen. Fans still wait to see them together.

Apart from these, Vicky Kaushal-Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh-Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan-Shraddha Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan-Aamir Khan have also not worked together in any film till now.

Now it only remains to see if these duos can be seen coming together for a project in the coming years.

