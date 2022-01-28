Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, movies releasing in February 2022

Highlights Major B-wood films releasing in Feb are Looop Lapeta, Gehraiyaan, Badhaai Do, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Hollywood film Death on the Nile will be releasing in cinema halls on Feb 11

One Cut Two Cut, Mahaan, Hey Sinamika and Bheemla Nayak will be regional cinema offerings in Feb

Movie viewers will have the option of checking into their nearest theaters soon. Amid COVID-19 threat, cinema halls will be reopening soon, allowing limited occupancy at first. Meanwhile, OTT will continue to see the release of some of the most anticipated films, allowing viewers to enjoy content from the comfort of their homes.

Here's looking at a list of movies set to release in the month of February.

One Cut Two Cut

Kannada comedy film One Cut Two Cut, starring Danish Sait in the lead role, will stream on the Amazon Prime service from February 3. This is under the banner of late supertstar Puneeth Rajkumar PRK productions.

Looop Lapeta

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles, Looop Lapeta is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Tykwer's German experimental thriller Run Lola Run. The film is all set to premiere on February 4 on Netflix.

Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi star in this relationship drama. The movie has got the attention of the fans after the trailer release earlier this month and now all eyes will be on February 11, which is when Gehraiyaan arrives on Amazon Prime Video.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti

Starring Divyenndu and Anupria Goenka, this social drama is set to release in cinema halls on February 11.

Badhaai Do

After delay due to COVID, Badhaai Do, a comedy drama featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao, is set for theatrical release on February 11.

Khiladi

Telugu star Ravi Teja plays double role in upcoming film Khiladi. It will head to theatres on February 11.

Mahaan

Director Karthik Subbaraj's Tamil action-drama Mahaan, featuring Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram in the lead roles, is set to release on Prime Video on February 10.

Death on The Nile

Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh-starrer Death on the Nile is all set to release in India on February 11. The cast includes names such as five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Tom Bateman, Ali Fazal, Leititia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rosie Leslie, among a host of other eminent actors.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's much awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi will release thatrically on February 25.

Hey Sinamika

Tamil film Hey Sinamika, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal, is slated to be released in theatres on February 25.

Bheemla Nayak

Pawan Kalyan plays a cop in upcoming Telugu film Bheemla Nayak, co-starring Rana Daggubati. The movie is set for release in cinema halls on February 25. It is an official remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum.