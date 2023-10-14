Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt arrive for opening ceremony of IOC event at NMACC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt at NMACC

The 141st session of the International Olympic Committee is going to be hosted by India at NMACC on October 15. Several high-profile guests from entertainment and sports graced the event. Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone were seen attending the inauguration of the International Olympic Committee session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were decked in traditional attire. Ranbir donned a blue-hued bandhgala suit with white pants, while Alia opted for blue coloured velvet kurta set. She accessorised her outfit with earrings, a bindi and a sleek bun. Deepika Padukone gave major boss-lady vibes with her black and white-hued checkered pantsuit. The actress kept her look minimal and accessorised her look with earrings and a handbag.

Recently, the official page of NMACC shared a video in which Nita Ambani could be seen looking over the ongoing preparations for the 141st session of IOC. Along with the video, the caption read, "Mrs Nita Ambani and the team prepare for the 141st session of International Olympic Committee as it comes back to India after 40 years. A palpable sense of excitement is in the air at the #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre to showcase the best of India to the world. We would look forward to welcoming delegates from 80+ countries to our centre October 14 onwards.

India will be hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC’s 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983. The session will also be attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach and other members of the IOC, along with prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association.

Also read: Watch: Arijit Singh's high voltage performance of Chaleya for Ind vs Pak match, audience croons with him

Also read: Watch: BTS Jimin's surprise visit at fellow member V's first solo fan-meet

Latest Entertainment News