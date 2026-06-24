Watch: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone blushes after paps ask her to 'walk slowly' out of the airport

New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, was clicked at the Mumbai airport. Paps stationed at the airport to catch a glimpse of the actress ensured she walked out of the airport comfortably and without any hassle. A video of their cute exchange is going viral online.

Deepika Padukone clicked at the airport

The actor, who is expecting her second child, chose a breezy green floral kurta from Sabyasachi's 2021 collection. Keeping her look understated, she paired the outfit with minimal accessories, letting a statement luxury handbag add an elegant finishing touch.

While walking out of the airport, paps asked her to walk slowly since she is pregnant. The actress blushed. Soon after, she obliged a fan for a photo. Watch the video here:

How did Deepika and Ranveer announce second pregnancy?

Deepika Padukone shared the news of her second pregnancy on April 19, 2026, in a simple yet heartwarming way. The actor posted a photo that featured a partial glimpse of her daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test showing two pink lines. The announcement quickly went viral, with fans and members of the film industry flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Earlier, in an interview with Marie Claire, Deepika had opened up about her first pregnancy journey and admitted that the final few months were particularly challenging. Looking back on the experience, she said, “I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant and delivery."

The actor also spoke about the story behind her daughter Dua's name. According to Deepika, she and Ranveer Singh chose not to rush the decision and instead spent time getting to know their newborn before settling on a name that felt right.

“I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she’s come into, allow her personality to start developing a little bit… It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us," she shared.

On the work front, Deepika has an exciting slate ahead. She will next be seen in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, followed by Raaka, directed by Atlee and co-starring Allu Arjun. Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, was last seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise, which has reportedly crossed Rs 3,000 crore at the global box office.

Also read: Prakash Padukone says Deepika-Ranveer's Dua is growing up fast, loves saying hello to everyone