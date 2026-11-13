Deepika Padukone makes first public appearance after daughter Devi's birth, keeps it casual

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has stepped out for her first public appearance after welcoming her daughter, Devi. The actress kept things simple for the outing, choosing a white shirt and blue jeans for a relaxed, fuss-free look.

There was no elaborate styling or statement outfit. Deepika went with a combination that never really goes out of fashion. The classic pairing also brought attention to her return to the public eye after becoming a mother.

Deepika Padukone keeps it casual for first public appearance

Known for making a statement with her fashion choices, Deepika has often turned heads in everything from red-carpet gowns to experimental outfits. This time, however, she opted for something much more laid-back.

A white shirt and blue denim may be a familiar combination, but it worked well for the occasion. The actress kept her look understated, choosing comfort over anything too elaborate.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's life as parents

Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, welcomed their daughter, Devi, in September 2024. The couple shared the news on social media, following which wishes poured in from fans and their friends in the film industry.

Since becoming parents, the two have largely kept their daughter's life private. While they occasionally share updates, they have been careful about keeping Devi away from unnecessary public attention.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua on September 8, 2024. The couple announced the news on social media, sharing their joy with fans and well-wishers.

Deepika's latest appearance has now caught the attention of fans, who have been keen to see the actress back in the public eye.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, Deepika has some big projects lined up. She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and several other actors. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

She is also set to share screen space with Allu Arjun in Atlee's upcoming action film Raaka. The project is currently in production and is expected to arrive in 2027. Both films have generated considerable interest, making Deepika's upcoming slate an exciting one.

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