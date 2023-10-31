Deepika Padukone makes dazzling appearance at the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone at Jio World Plaza Launch

Several celebrities arrived for the launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone's arrival made everyone's heads turn. The actress was seen donning an ensemble from the Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 collection. In the video, Deepika Padukone's outfit had a bold neckline, and straight-fitted arms that added a modern look. She completed the look with Cartier jewels elegant drop earrings and black boots.

The actress even took to social media to post monochrome pictures of herself. Along with pictures she mentioned the desigers name as well.

Reliance Industries Limited announced the opening of Jio World Plaza, an immersive retail destination for top-end, global standard shopping and entertainment experiences in India. The Jio World Plaza is located in BKC, the heart of Mumbai, and will open doors to the public on November 1.

The Plaza is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining. Spanning four levels across a sprawling 7,50,000 square feet area, the retail mix boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands. Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Café, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Café, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Ladurée, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari.

Deepika Padukone shared a video on her Instagram account, which is now going viral. Deepika has made a funny video of herself on a viral meme, in which she is saying to herself 'Just looking like a wow..' This comes after her remarks in Koffee With Karan Season 8 were trolled by the netizens. She appeared with her husband Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is scheduled to release in January 2024. She also has the much anticipated Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe project Singham Again. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and the film has earned more than Rs 1000 crore in theatres globally.

