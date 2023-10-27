Want to buy Deepika Padukone's black cut-out dress wore in Koffee With Karan 8? It would cost you

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone's Black Cut-Out Dress is Quite Expensive

Koffee with Karan 8: Deepika Padukone's black cut-out dress which she wore at the first episode of 'Koffee with Karan 8' has become topic for discussion among cinephiles. The bodycon dress with a sensational cut-out design stole the whole show. The sleeveless dress by Victoria Beckham, elegantly embraced her figure with its form-fitting silhouette. The dress boasted a daring cutout on the neckline, adding a touch of intrigue to her ensemble.

Deepika completed her look with a bronzed makeup palette and a striking Cartier necklace. Her smoky eye makeup and open hair waves added a touch of glamour to her overall appearance.

If you also loved her look in the episode, like we did, India TV, in this article will give you the price detailsn and from where you can get the ensemble.

What is Deepika Padukone's Dress Price?

The black dress Deepika wore on the show is quite expensive. If you want to buy it, you can order the dress from Farfetch's website for nearly Rs 83,000 (USD 999)

Deepika-Ranveer Grace Koffee With Karan 8

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh released their wedding video on the first episode of Koffee with Karan 8. During the episode, the couple shared previously unreleased footage from their beautiful wedding for their fans to enjoy. Before sharing their wedding video, Ranveer narrated the story of how he proposed to Deepika in the Maldives.

After the proposal, they flew to Bengaluru to meet Deepika's parents and inform them about their engagement. Initially, Deepika's mother was apprehensive of her choice of marrying Ranveer. However, gradually, he managed to win her over and get her approval.

The video starts with Ranveer, as usual, expressing his love for Deepika at their engagement party. Deepika's father and a former badminton champion Prakash Padukone, affectionately mentions that Ranveer adds some excitement and fun to their otherwise 'boring' family of four.

Moreover, Ranveer can be seen dancing at their mehendi function by the lake, Deepika getting all dressed up with stunning jewelry as she prepares for the wedding. It also shows the couple sharing their vows at the wedding altar, participating in the Anand Karaj ceremony, and Ranveer expressing his wish to meet Deepika before their wedding just so he could tell her how deeply he loves her.

Latest Entertainment News