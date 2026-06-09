Watch: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visit new home, actress flaunts baby bump

New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently clicked at their near-complete new Mumbai home, but it was the former's baby bump that caught everyone's attention. The couple was seen visiting the sea-facing property in Bandra West as work on the interiors continues.

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in new public spotting

A video from Ranveer and Deepika's outing has now surfaced online, showing the duo spending some time on the balcony while taking a look around the house. The two appeared to be discussing the progress as they prepared to move into their new home with their family.

Deepika kept her look simple in an all-white co-ord set, while Ranveer opted for a red T-shirt, black trousers and a black cap. As the couple walked around the property and chatted, Deepika's growing baby bump was clearly visible.

The latest appearance comes a few weeks after Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting their second child.

How did Deepika Padukone announce her second pregnancy?

On April 19, 2026, Deepika Padukone revealed the 'good news' by sharing a partial glimpse of her daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test stick that showed two pink lines. The post quickly received congratulatory messages from fans and several celebrities.

In an earlier conversation with Marie Claire, Deepika spoke about her experience with pregnancy, admitting that the final months were particularly difficult. Reflecting on the journey, she had shared, “I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant and delivery."

During the same interview, the Raaka actress also explained how she and Ranveer Singh arrived at their daughter's name. She said the couple did not want to make the decision in a hurry and instead chose to spend time with their newborn before finalising it. “I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she’s come into, allow her personality to start developing a little bit… It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us."

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka, directed by Atlee and starring Allu Arjun. Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, was last seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films, a franchise that has earned over Rs 3000 crore at the worldwide box office.

Also read: Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy at 40: Revisiting her viral maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh