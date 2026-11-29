Veteran television and film actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal was allegedly assaulted at the Mumbai office of the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA). The incident reportedly took place on November 26 and came to light after Daisy Clements, a lifetime member of the association, spoke about the alleged confrontation. Clements made serious allegations about what transpired at the premises, claiming that the actor was stopped from entering the office before the situation turned violent.

According to Clements, Deepak had visited the CINTAA office on Thursday but was allegedly denied entry. She claimed that when he questioned Deepak Parashad about why he was being stopped, the disagreement escalated into a physical altercation.

Daisy Clements names members allegedly involved

Speaking to Bollywood Chronicle, Clements named Armaan Tahil, Brijesh, Ram and Sapan Bhattacharya among those she claimed were involved in the alleged assault. Recalling what happened, she said that Deepak had asked why he was not being allowed inside the office and wanted an explanation. She further alleged that he was subsequently attacked with kicks and punches.

Clements said, "Armaan Tahil, Brijesh, Ram aur Sapan Bhattacharya ne bahut laaton se, ghusson se maara. They injured him and he is not well right now." She also expressed concern about the actor's health, claiming that he is a cancer patient and was not keeping well following the alleged incident.

Clements further said that such an episode should not take place inside the association's office, adding that it had left other members worried about their own safety.

Daisy Clements denies allegations against Deepak

Clements also addressed claims that Deepak had hit Upasana during the confrontation. Denying the allegation, she maintained that she was present during the incident and had witnessed what happened. She said, "Bilkul nahi." Clarifying her account, Clements added that Deepak had only gone close to Upasana's nose and had not hit her. She also claimed that she was trying to intervene and protect the people involved.

It is important to note that these details are based on Clements' account of the incident. The allegations have not been independently verified.

No official response from CINTAA so far

As of now, CINTAA has not issued an official statement addressing the alleged assault. Deepak Qazir Kejriwal has also not publicly shared his account of the incident, while the members named by Clements have not issued responses to the allegations. The incident has raised questions about the safety of artistes at the association's premises, particularly after a senior member was allegedly involved in a physical confrontation there.

Who is Deepak Qazir Kejriwal?

Deepak Qazir Kejriwal is a veteran actor who has worked across Hindi films, television and web series. He is recognised for his appearances in television shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

His film credits include Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Pardes and Metro... In Dino. He has also appeared in projects such as Asur, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story and Tenali Rama.

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