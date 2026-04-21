David Dhawan reacts to backlash over AI babies in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai teaser: 'Kahani bhi ye nahi…'

New Delhi:

Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, who is directing his son Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has responded to the criticism surrounding the teaser. Much of the backlash focused on the use of talking “AI babies” shown in the video.

Released online on April 14, the teaser of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features two toddlers having a conversation about how their mothers may be different, but their father Jass, played by Varun Dhawan, is the same. The mothers are played by Mrunal Thakur, who appears as Baani, and Pooja Hegde, who plays Preet.

What did David Dhawan say about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai teaser featuring AI babies?

Reacting to the criticism, David Dhawan dismissed the claims and clarified that AI does not play a role in the actual film. Speaking to ANI, he said, "AI hai hee nahin picture mein... Kya karein kuch alag karein, to banake dekha humne. Theek laga. Kahani bhi ye nahin hai. (There is no AI in the film. We wanted to do something different. We thought it looked ok. The story is also different) It's just a teaser. You'll get to know when the songs will come. The picture has got nothing to do (with AI)"

After the teaser release, several users pointed out similarities with Anees Bazmee’s 2006 film Sandwich, which starred Govinda, Raveena Tandon and Mahima Chaudhry. Watch it here:

When is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releasing?

The film takes its title from the popular track Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai from David Dhawan’s 1999 film Biwi No 1, which featured Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. The reference has added a layer of nostalgia, even as the teaser continues to spark debate.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 22. The film also features Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill and Mouni Roy in key roles.

Also read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde promise a fun ride