Dasara actress Shamna Kasim welcomes her first child; blessed with baby boy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHAMNAKASIM Shamna Kasim's Instagram uploads

The Dasara fame, Shamna Kasim became a proud mother on 4th April. She is blessed with a baby boy with her husband Shanid Asif Ali. Shamna Kasim is also known as Poorna-her stage name. She worked predominantly in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films. She made her debut in 2004 with 'Manju Poloru Penkutty.' She was labeled as the ghost queen in Tollywood as she collaborated with maverick director Ravi Babu in a series of horror films including Avunu, and Avunu 2. She also was part of 'Raju Gari Gadhi,' a movie that was a surprising hit.

The actress has been quite excited for her first child and kept updating her fans about the delivery. A few days ago she shared a glimpse of the seventh month ritual for a pregnant lady followed in her hometown Kannur, Kerala. Sharing the video, Poorna wrote, "It’s our Kannur tradition for my 7th-month function so blessed and so so happy (sic)" In the clip, Poorna's relatives can be seen trying a thread around her baby bump while she poses for some adorable pictures with them later.

Poorna also enjoyed a ceremonious baby shower. She has been actively sharing pictures and videos of her maternity photoshoots lately. Shamna, a model and trained classical dancer, has acted in more than 60 films in various languages since 2004. She made an active career in Telugu TV, judging shows like Dhee and Sridevi Drama Company until she went on a sabbatical due to her wedding and pregnancy.

Shamna Kasim and Shanid met during the former's Dubai visit on a professional trip where Shanid managed to floor her. Later, the actress' parents came into the picture, and their engagement was performed in Kochi. The couple's nikkah took place in Dubai on October 25, 2022.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda has the coolest way to go to work; checkout his way of shooting | Video

Also Read: Swastika Mukherjee receives morphed nude photos in threat mail; accuses producer of sexual harassment

Latest Entertainment News