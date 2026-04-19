Darshan Kumar, brother of T-Series owner Gulshan Kumar, dies in Delhi; Mika Singh shares emotional tribute

New Delhi:

Darshan Kumar, the younger brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, has passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Delhi. He was 70 years old. Several artists expressed their condolences on social media over Darshan Kumar's death. Singer Mika Singh also paid tribute to him in an emotional post.

Although Darshan Kumar was the brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, he largely remained away from the public eye despite belonging to one of the industry's most influential families.

Mika Singh pays tribute to Darshan Kumar

Singer Mika Singh confirmed the news of Darshan Kumar demise through a social media post and paid tribute to him. Sharing a post on Instagram, the singer described him as helpful person while expressing his grief.

He wrote, "Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace. Rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Actress Anita Raj known for her roles in films and TV series like Prem Geet, Ghulami, and Choti Sarrdaarni also commented on Mika Singh's post and wrote, "RIP," along with a folded hand emoji.

About Darshan Kumar's contribution to the music industry

Darshan Kumar was a well-known name in the Punjabi and regional music industry. He provided a platform to several new artists and played an important role in recognising emerging talent. T-Series is one of the largest music companies in the country, founded by Gulshan Kumar. After his murder, his son Bhushan Kumar took over the company’s responsibilities, and Darshan Kumar also served as Chairman and Managing Director in the organisation. At the time of writing, the cause of Darshan Kumar's death has not been revealed.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone expecting her second child: Remember her pregnancy post for Dua?