Dangal to Apne, a look at films based on father's love and sacrifice Read further to know about the Bollywood movies which explore fathers' love and sacrifice through their storyline.

New Delhi:

There are several films in Bollywood which showcase the powerful bond between a father and child and capture the essence of a father's love, sacrifice, and support. As Father’s Day approaches, let’s take a look at some heartwarming films that pay tribute to the unsung heroes in our lives - our fathers. This year, Father's Day is being celebrated on the third Sunday of June, i.e., June 15, 2025.

Dangal

The 2016 film 'Dangal' is a good example to share when it comes to a father's love. It is a biographical drama based on the life of a former wrestler, Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters for the Commonwealth Games to fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for the country.

The film received rave reviews from the audience upon its release. Moreover, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial won several awards in various categories. It features Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.3 on IMDb.

Angrezi Medium

The comedy-drama film 'Angrezi Medium' revolves around the story of a father and a daughter. The role of the father is played by late veteran actor Irrfan Khan, who does everything in his power to make his daughter's dreams come true. In the film, the role of his daughter is played by Tarika Bansal, who decides to pursue her studies in London.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Menon in key roles. The Bollywood film can be watched on the JioHotstar streaming platform.

Masoom

The family drama film 'Masoom' tells the story of a happy family whose life is shattered when DK (played by Naseeruddin Shah) brings home his illegitimate son, Rahul (played by Jugal Hansraj), from a past affair. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, it was written by Gulzar. The 1983 film features Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Jugal Hansraj in the lead roles. Critics have given this film 8.3 stars out of 10, and it can be watched on Prime Video.

Akele Hum Akele Tum

The 1995 film 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' revolves around the story of a couple who battle for the custody of their only son. The romantic drama film was directed by Mansoor Khan and features Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala and Master Adil in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 6.9, the film is available to stream on Prime Video.

Apne

The action sports drama film 'Apne' is directed by Anil Sharma and written by Neeraj Pathak. It tells the story of a former boxer who decides to wash the stain on his boxing career with the help of his sons. It is significant to note that, in this film, real-life sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol shared the screen space with their father, Dharmendra, in the lead roles. Apart from these, the film stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Katrina Kaif and Kirron Kher in key roles.

