Daler Mehndi controversy flares up again as Subodh Uniyal rejects calls for an apology

The dispute between Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal and renowned Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi at the Kunjapuri Devi Fair has taken a new turn. Amid the controversy over how Daler Mehndi was treated on stage, Minister Subodh Uniyal has flatly refused to offer an apology. He questioned what offence he could possibly have committed that would warrant an apology. Previously, singer Mika Singh’s team had claimed that the minister had called Daler Mehndi to apologise. However, the minister’s latest statement has brought the matter back into the spotlight.

Minister refuses to apologise to Daler Mehndi

Dismissing the suggestion that he should apologise to Daler Mehndi, Subodh Uniyal stated that the question of an apology did not arise. He remarked that if Daler Mehndi was unwell, he should either not have attended the event or should have informed the audience about his condition. According to the minister, when an artist is invited to an event, a performance is expected. This statement has once again brought the controversy into the headlines.

What happened at the Kunjapuri Devi Fair?

The controversy began on October 18 during the Kunjapuri Devi Fair held in Tehri Garhwal. As Daler Mehndi was performing, Minister Subodh Uniyal intervened during the act. It is alleged that the minister questioned whether the singer was intoxicated and accused him of lip-syncing. After videos of the incident on stage emerged, the matter drew significant reactions on social media. Many people questioned the minister’s behaviour, while others discussed the artist’s performance and the overall organisation of the event.

Mika Singh defends his brother

As the controversy escalated, singer Mika Singh came out in support of his elder brother, Daler Mehndi. Mika’s team claimed that Subodh Uniyal had called Daler Mehndi to apologise. Mika also stated that Daler Mehndi does not consume alcohol and was not feeling well at the time. These statements drew attention from both the political and entertainment spheres. However, Subodh Uniyal has now categorically denied having offered an apology.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also intervened

According to Mika Singh, after the controversy emerged, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached out to Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh. He reportedly apologised on behalf of the minister and invited both brothers to visit Uttarakhand. It was initially believed that this might put the matter to rest, but Subodh Uniyal’s latest statement has brought the issue back into the spotlight.

Controversy reignites following the minister’s statement

Conflicting claims have emerged regarding the incident that took place during Daler Mehndi’s performance. While Mika Singh’s team asserted that an apology had been offered over the phone, Subodh Uniyal maintains that there is no reason for him to apologise. Consequently, the dispute has deepened due to these contradictory accounts. As of now, there has been no further response from either Daler Mehndi or Mika Singh regarding the minister’s latest statement.

Also Read:

Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks to Daler Mehndi after Mika, reiterates Uttarakhand's respect for artists