Daler Mehndi controversy: Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav back singer, raise questions over his 'public humiliation'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher and actor Rajpal Yadav have now come out in support of Daler Mehndi amid the controversy surrounding his performance. The incident took place at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, where minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer and questioned his performance. Both actors expressed displeasure over the way the minister addressed Daler Mehndi on stage and raised concerns over his public humiliation.

Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav back Daler Mehndi

Reacting to the incident, Anupam Kher shared a video on social media, questioning the minister's decision to confront Daler Mehndi publicly on stage. He said any concerns about the singer's performance could have been addressed privately and respectfully. In his X post, he wrote in Hindi, which loosely translates to English as, "I watched a video in which a minister was speaking to Daler Mehndi ji on stage in a manner that deeply saddened me. I have known Daler ji for many years. I also know that his health has not been good for some time. Minister ji, you may have had complaints about his performance or felt upset with him. But was it necessary to go on stage and humiliate him in front of everyone? Couldn't the same thing have been conveyed to him respectfully in private? An artist spends an entire lifetime earning the recognition and respect that comes through hard work.)" Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video addressing the controversy. He wrote, "Kalakaar ka apmaan matlab kala ka apmaan, aur kala ka apna ek kad hai, aur kad kabhi paison se nahi tola ja sakta (Insulting an artist is an insult to art itself. Art has its own stature, and its worth can never be measured in money)."

Earlier on Tuesday, Daler Mehndi's brother Mika Singh came out in his support by sharing a video in which he dismissed allegations that the singer was intoxicated during his performance. Comedian Kapil Sharma later reshared the video on Instagram and penned an emotional note for the singer. He also revealed that the singer had recently undergone major surgery, urging people to show compassion towards others as they may be unaware of the challenges someone is facing in their personal life.

Several celebrities, including Badshah, Harshdeep Kaur, Palash Sen and Shaan, have voiced their support for Daler Mehndi on social media.

Daler Mehndi controversy: What happened at the Uttarakhand event?

For the unversed, during the performance, Subodh Uniyal, the MLA from Narendra Nagar, reportedly expressed displeasure with the singer's performance and interrupted him after taking the stage. The MLA reprimanded Daler Mehndi over his inability to sing as expected, and the incident subsequently sparked a debate on social media.

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Kapil Sharma defends Daler Mehndi after Mika's clarification, says, 'He went through serious surgery'