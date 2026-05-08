Daldalll: Jaideep Ahlawat gets trapped in a daldal, teases new film with Suresh Triveni; poster out

New Delhi:

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat on Friday announced his upcoming film titled Daldalll, with director Suresh Triveni, revealing an intriguing first poster online. The poster shows him stuck in a "daldal", hinting at a tense and gripping story.

The announcement has sparked curiosity among fans, who are now excited to see what he and director Suresh Triveni are working on. Read on for more details.

Jaideep Ahlawat announces new film with Suresh Triveni

Sharing it on his Instagram handle, Jaideep Ahlawat teased the project with the caption, "Iss Daldal mein tum sab bhi phasoge!" Take a look below:

Social media users quickly reacted to the announcement poster and expressed their excitement. One user wrote, "Excited," while cricketer Nitish Rana commented, "Can't wait, Bhaisaab." Abhishek Banerjee and Arjun Kapoor also reacted to the post with likes.

Suresh Triveni announces NH404 with Rakesh Bedi

Earlier in the day, Suresh Triveni announced another film, NH404, featuring veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who played Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films. Rakesh Bedi shared the first-look poster and wrote, "Agar road roller dekho, toh left aur right dekh kar road cross karo!"

For the unversed, writer-director Suresh Triveni is best known for his projects like Jalsa, Tumhari Sulu and Anil Kapoor's Subedaar. His upcoming projects include Netflix’s dark comedy Maa Behen, which features Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, and Dharnaa Durga in lead roles. The film is produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni. It was announced during Netflix’s 2026 slate reveal, but its release date has not been announced yet.

Jaideep Ahlawat's work front

On the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, alongside Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, and Agastya Nanda. The film did not perform well at the box office and collected Rs 41.65 crore worldwide, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Jaideep also made a cameo appearance in Netflix’s crime thriller Kohrra Season 2. He will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's film King, alongside a star-studded cast.

Also Read: 'Left with a warm smile on my face': Alia Bhatt reviews mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor's Daadi Ki Shaadi