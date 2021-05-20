Cyclone Tauktae damages set of Ajay Devgn starter Maidaan: Report

Image Source : TWITTER/ AJAY DEVGN Poster of Maidaan featuring Ajay Devgn

Even as the film industry was reeling under the effect of shoots being halted due to the second wave of Covid-19, the cyclone Tauktae has worsened the situation, with majority of film sets in Maharashtra, Gujarat and areas damaged in a big way. If reports are to believed, the set of Ajay Devgn starter Maidaan has also faced the brunt of the cyclone.

“There were about 40 people on the set when the cyclone hit the ‘Maidaan’ set- the guards and the curators of the football ground which largely comprises the set. They tried their best to save as much as they could but their efforts proved almost totally futile,” E Times quoted a source as saying.

Also read | Rahul Vaidya sings for Disha Parmar during Instagram LIVE, Aly Goni joins in too

Here's a poster of the film shared by the actor earlier this year:

Ajay Devgn was set to begin shooting for the final schedule of his forthcoming sports film Maidaan on Valentine's Day in Mumbai. However, the shooting came to halt given the rising cases of COVID 19. However, the major portions of the film, helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, have been shot across Lucknow, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Also read | Sonalee Kulkarni marries in Dubai, pledges to donate wedding fund for COVID 19 relief in India

Amit Ravindernath Sharma's "Maidaan" is based on the "golden years of Indian Football". Ajay's character is said to be based on the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely considered the founding father of Indian football. Rahim was manager of the Indian national football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

"Maidaan" marks the return of director Amit Sharma after his 2018 multiplex hit "Badhai Ho". The film also features National award-winning actress Priyamani, Gajraj Rao who created magic in "Badhai Ho" and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively.

The film is slated for a Dussehra release this year.

-- with IANS inputs

For more entertainment news click here!