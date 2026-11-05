Cristiano Ronaldo once admitted he never expected his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez to be 'this strong'

Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football on Thursday has come as a shock to fans, bringing his remarkable 23-year journey with the Portugal national team to an end. As fans look back at his career, let's revisit how he first met his wife, Georgina Rodriguez, and how their love story began, as revealed in Netflix's reality series I Am Georgina.

After dating for several years, Cristiano and Georgina got married on August 11. However, their love story began with a chance meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid. The couple opened up about their first meeting and the early days of their relationship in Netflix's series I Am Georgina, which premiered in 2022. Here's a look at how their relationship began and what the couple revealed about their early days together.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo meet Georgina Rodriguez?

Recalling their first meeting in the Netflix series, Georgina said Ronaldo walked into the Gucci store where she was working as a sales assistant. Describing her first impression of the footballer, Georgina remembered him as "very handsome" and "two meters tall". She also revealed that she got instant butterflies when she saw him and felt very shy.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, described Georgina as a "very interesting girl" and said he found her much more mature for her age. He revealed that he never expected their relationship to become this strong when they first met, but he eventually fell in love with her. Ronaldo added, "I didn't expect it honestly. But after a while I felt that she was the woman of my life."

Ronaldo's Bugatti visits to pick up Georgina from work

The couple also spoke about their early dating days and how Ronaldo would sometimes pick Georgina up from work in his luxury cars. Georgina recalled an occasion when Ronaldo came to pick her up in a Bugatti, leaving her colleagues stunned.

"He would often come to pick me up after work," she recalled in the series. In the English audio translation, she added, "I remember once he came in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They would arrive by bus, while I would leave in a Bugatti. People couldn't believe it."

When did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez start dating?

Ronaldo and Georgina began dating in 2017, following their meeting in Madrid. Their relationship gradually became public, and the two have since built a family together. Through I Am Georgina, the Spanish model has also offered viewers a glimpse into their personal life, relationship and family moments.

The couple got married on August 11, 2026, in a civil ceremony in Portugal. For the unversed, Ronaldo is a father of five, two of whom he shares with Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from international football

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, bringing his 23-year journey with the Portugal national team to an end. The 41-year-old footballer shared the news with his fans and followers through an emotional video message on Instagram.

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Cristiano Ronaldo announces shocking retirement from international football