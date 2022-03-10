Court grants injunction to restrain 'Kashmir Files' from showing scenes related to Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kashmir Files is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

A Jammu district judge has restrained by way of temporary injunction from showing the scenes depicting the acts pertaining to martyr Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna in the movie 'The Kashmir Files' to be released on March 11. Deepak Sethi, Additional District Judge, Jammu in an order on Thursday. The plaintiff filed the suit for mandatory injunction wherein it is stated that the plaintiff herself has attended the premiere of movie being released on 11th of March 2022 and the facts pertaining to the husband of the plaintiff herein have been wrongly portrayed but also tend to demean and be little the sanctity of the husband of the plaintiff in the particular and whole fraternity of soldiers in general.

Some serious flaws were there and it is not based on true facts.

After watching the premiere of the movie facts were brought to the notice of defendants but the same were not attended too by the defendants.

The suit sought mandatory injunction directing the defendants to immediately remove and delete the scene and incorrect facts displayed/shown vis-a-vis the husband of the plaintiff, Shalini Khanna namely Martyr Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna in the Movie and the trailer of the Movie "The Kashmir Files" set to be released on 11.03.2022, which is absolutely and entirely unrelated and non identical to actual facts occurred as mentioned in the suit by the plaintiff ; or in the alternate to amend/alter the scene and the incorrect facts vis-a-vis the husband of the plaintiff namely Martyr Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna.

The order said: "That from the perusal of the plaint and document/s annexed with the plaint as well as from the application for grant of interim relief which is supported with duly sworn affidavit, I am of the view that if no relief is granted to the applicant/plaintiff without serving prior notice of the application on the non-applicants/defendants, the suit of the applicant/plaintiff will become infructuous and hence would be defeated by delay.

Therefore, the prior notice under order 39 rule 3 CPC is dispensed with, and given the facts as stated in the plaint the defendants are restrained by way of temporary injunction from showing the scenes depicting the acts pertaining to the husband of the plaintiff namely Martyr Squadron leader Ravi Khanna in the Movie The Kashmir Files to be released on 11th of March 2022. This order is however subject to objections, alterations or modification if any by the other side."