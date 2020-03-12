Coronavirus Outbreak: Sooryavanshi to Angrezi Medium, Bollywood films to get affected due to theatre shut down

The novel coronavirus, also called 'COVID-19' originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and claimed over 4600 lives in the country. Not just in China, the virus slowly and steadily spread into various parts of the world including countries like Europe and Italy topping the list. Not only this, India too has 73 confirmed cases of the disease due to which the government is taking measures, giving out guidelines and contingency plans to minimize the impact. The recent update of the outbreak involved the shutting downs of all the cinema halls in Delhi till March 31, as announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

A number of Bollywood movies are set to face an uncertain future due to the crown-shaped virus which will roughly affect India's film business in the crucial March-May period. As many as Rs 500-crore worth of business is riding on films such as Sooryavanshi, 83, and Coolie No 3 that are releasing during this period. As per the reports by the Hindu, "Shailesh Kapoor, CEO of media consulting firm Ormax Media predicts a 15-20% impact on the big-ticket Hindi films in the coming months and an even bigger one on the medium and small films which, as opposed to the tentpole films, are anyhow regarded as “easier to skip for a later day”."

It is definitely a sad piece of news for all the movie buffs out there. Here's the list of movies that might get affected due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the coming future:

1. Angrezi Medium

The first and foremost is Homi Adjania's Angrezi Medium which is slated to release on March 13. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan in pivotal roles.

2. Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar

The film directed by Dibakar Banerjee having Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles is going to release in India on 20 March 2020.

3. Sooryavanshi

The high-budgeted action film directed by Rohit Shetty stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in lead roles is one of the much-awaited films of the year. It is, as of now, expected to release on March 24.

