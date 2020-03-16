Corona Pyaar Hai to Deadly Corona: Filmmakers rush to register ‘corona’ in their movie titles

Image Source : TWITTER Filmmakers rush to register ‘corona’ in their movie titles

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities have taken the responsibility to advise the citizens to use the time in self-quarantine for productive things. Many celebrities are taking to social media to urge the fans to stay safe and take up all the necessary precautionary measures to stay protected from the virus. On the other hand, many filmmakers have taken the COVID-19 spread as the opportunity for their next film. According to the reports in TOI, many filmmakers have rushed to register ‘corona’ in their movie titles.

The report states that Eros International has gone ahead and registered Corona Pyaar Hai as a film title amid the tension in the country. It is said that the film will be a funny twist to the Hrithik Roshan’s 2000 release Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. TOI quoted a source from IFTPC (Indian Film and Television Producer Council) saying, “Currently the scripting is going on. The subject (of the epidemic) is going to be set in a love story. Currently, we are fine tuning the script and are waiting for things to subside, as things have come to a standstill now. Once everything is normal, we will start the project in full swing.” Even producer Krishika Lulla, has confirmed the news.

The report further states that another film body, IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association) has also confirmed that filmmakers have been rushing in to register corona based film titles. “We have already registered one called Deadly Corona,” informed a source.

This is not the first time that filmmakers have taken advantage of the real-life events and catastrophes and use them in their films. At the time when Article 370 was revoked, filmmakers had marched in to register titles like Article 370, Kashmir Hamara Hai, Article 370 Abolished and Kashmir Mein Tiranga. During Pulwama Attack as well, makers had registered titles like Abhinandan, The Air Strike Of Pulwama, India Strikes Back, Surgical Strike 2.0.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page