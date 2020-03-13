Corona Effect: UK schedule of 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli,' worldwise release of 'A Quiet Place II' postponed

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the UK schedule of Anshuman Jha's debut directorial "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" has been postponed. Not only this but Paramount Pictures too has delayed the release of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's thriller "A Quiet Place Part II" indefinitely amid coronavirus outbreak.

"We were to fly out on March 16 and begin shoot between March 21 to April 10 at Kent but given the current scenario we don't wish to put anyone at risk. And therefore we are postponing the shoot. It's a hard decision but the most sensible one at this time. And I wish everyone stays safe and healthy," Anshuman said.

Writtten by Bikas Mishra, "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" is a black comedy thriller. It stars Arjun Mathur, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rasika Dugal.

A Quiet Place Part II a sequel to 2018's horror hit directed by Krasinski, was slated to bow out worldwide on March 18, with a UK premiere scheduled for March 19 and a North American release set for March 20. "After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of ‘A Quiet Place Part II,'"the studio said in a statement to Deadline.

"We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace."

Paramout has not set a new release date for the movie yet.

-With IANS, PTI inputs

