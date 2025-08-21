Box office collection [20 August 2025]: Coolie races ahead of War 2; Mahavatar Narsimha steady on Day 27 Rajinikanth’s Coolie stays ahead with Rs 222 crore, Hrithik and Jr NTR’s War 2 dips on Day 7, while animated hit Mahavatar Narsimha crosses Rs 217 crore.

On Wednesday, the Indian box office saw mixed results. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer 'War 2' saw a dip in its box office earnings on its seventh day. On the other hand, Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie' slows down but still managed to collect more than War 2's Wednesday collection. It is worth noting that both big-budget films experienced a slowdown after a strong start on their opening day.

Moreover, the animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha', which completed its 27 days in theatres, saw a dip in its numbers and collected only Rs 1.75 crore on its fourth Wednesday. Read on to know the box office report here.

Coolie box office collection day 7 update

Rajinikanth's action thriller 'Coolie', which was released on August 14, 2025, a day before India's 79th Independence Day, saw a decrease in its box office numbers. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 9.5 crore on its first Tuesday, and managed to earn Rs 6.50 crore on its day 7 (first Wednesday). However, the total box office collection of the Telugu-language film 'Coolie' stands at Rs 222.5 crore across India.

War 2 box office collection

Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller film 'War 2' slowed down after a strong start at the Indian box office. The second instalment of the 2019 film 'War', titled 'War 2', features Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film received a good response from the audience and critics. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.1.

Mahavatar Narsimha box office performance after 27 days

One of the most loved animated movies, Ashwin Kumar's Mahavatar Narsima experienced a decrease in its earnings on its day 27. The action epic animated film collected Rs 1.75 crore on its fourth Wednesday at the Indian box office. Notably, the film has collected Rs 217.10 crore in total so far.

