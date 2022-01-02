Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHALAFGHANFAN Complaint against Vicky Kaushal for 'illegally using of vehicle number' in film sequence

An Indore resident has lodged a police complaint against the alleged use of the number plate of a motorcycle illegally in a movie sequence by Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal saying that it is of his vehicle. In the movie, actor Vicky Kaushal is seen riding the motorcycle with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan seated behind him. The complainant also shared photographs of his license plate number and a copy of the letter sent.

Speaking to ANI, Jai Singh Yadav, Indore resident and complainant said, "The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don't know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter."

Responding to the complaint, Rajendra Soni, Sub-inspector in Indore's Banganga area said, "We received a complaint. We will see whether the number plate was used illegally. Action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. If the film unit is in Indore, we will try probing them.

Recently, several pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan went viral. The duo was spotted on the streets of Indore shooting for their upcoming project.

On the professional front, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Uddham Singh. In the film, he played the titular character 'Sardar Udham', a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar the film based was applauded by critics and audiences alike. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, 'Sardar Udham' also starred Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar.