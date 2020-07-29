Complaint against Kangana Ranaut, sister over social media posts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT The first hearing on his application at Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court is scheduled for August 14.

A city-based lawyer on Wednesday filed a complaint in a magistrate's court against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmity between two religious groups through their social media posts. Recently Twitter had suspended Chandel's account for an objectionable tweet.

The first hearing on his application at Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court is scheduled for August 14, said advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, the complainant.

Meanwhile, Kangana wants to record her statement with Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case but she is in her hometown Manali, Himachal Pradesh, since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress wants to fully cooperate with the Mumbai Police and have asked them to send across the questions via email.

According to her lawyer, Kangana is ready for a face-to-face interaction but only if the Mumbai Police could send any of their officers. She is also ready to record her statement through video recording if that could help the Mumbai Police.

The actress is in Himachal and can not travel to the Bandra Police Station, Mumbai, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Kangana said she has not received any formal summons from the Mumbai Police.

“There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice.” The screengrab shows a conversation between Rangoli and a Mumbai Police officer. It begins with “Ya kisi ko bhej de (Or should we send someone?)," Kangana Ranaut team wrote on Twitter.

(With PTI inputs)

