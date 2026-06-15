Comedian Madhur Virli apologises after controversial stand-up clip on rape resurfaces amid Rs 370 biryani row

New Delhi:

Days after comedian and former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More found himself at the centre of controversy after an audience member's Rs 370 biryani remark on his show, another stand-up comic has landed in trouble. A clip from Madhur Virli's 2024 special Love & Latex has recently surfaced on social media, triggering widespread backlash and calls for action against him. In response to the online backlash, Madhur has issued a public apology.

What did Madhur Virli say in his apology?

Taking to his YouTube channel, the comedian shared an official statement addressing the viral clip. The statement read, “This is to apologise for a video of mine that is currently being shared online. The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago. Soon after performing that bit, I understood how wrong it was and took it down at that time, long before the clip started circulating again recently.”

He further wrote, “I do believe comedy can question ideas and engage with difficult subjects. But certain topics require sensitivity, context and informed discretion. When an attempt falls short, the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologise and do better. This is one of those moments for me. Regarding Instagram, I had deactivated my account around six months ago. I am genuinely sorry.”

(Image Source : YT/MADHUR VIRLI)Madhur Virli's apology

What did Madhur Virli do in his controversial stand-up skit?

The controversy erupted after an old clip from his stand-up set resurfaced online. In the segment, Madhur was seen making remarks about rape cases and discussing a hypothetical situation involving one rape case ending in murder. The comments quickly drew criticism from social media users, many of whom called the joke insensitive and demanded action against the comedian.

What was the Rs 370 biryani controversy on Pranit More's show?

Pranit More was interacting with the audience during his stand-up skit when a member made remarks that many have called deeply misogynistic. The man, identified as Himanshu Jangra, suggested during the interaction that spending money on a woman entitled him to physical intimacy, with the amount in question being a Rs 370 chicken biryani.

While narrating an incident from a dinner outing, Jangra said the woman later asked him to drop her off at home, which he claimed caught him off guard. He went on to say that after spending Rs 370 on the meal, he expected to "recover" that expense through physical intimacy, stating, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi." He also allegedly described the encounter in graphic detail.

The comments quickly went viral and sparked widespread criticism on social media, with several celebrities and internet users condemning them. In the aftermath of the backlash, Jangra was also dismissed from his job.

An FIR was also filed by the Maharashtra Cyber Police against Pranit More and Jangra. Both have issued a public apologies.

Also read: Pranit More faces FIR over Rs 370 biryani controversy; Maharashtra Cyber Police takes action