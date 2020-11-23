Comedian Johnny Lever reacts to Bharti Singh’s arrest in drug case says ‘accept your mistake’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Johnny Lever on Bharti Singh's arrest

Ever since the news of Bharti Singh’s arrest came into light it has jolted the whole film industry. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested the popular comedian for alleged possession and consumption of banned drugs, after her home and office were raided.

Now comedian actor Johnny Lever has reacted on Bharti arrest and has asked her and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to accept their mistake like Sanjay Dutt did. Yes, in an interview with Times of India, Johnny said, “I would like to say one thing to both Bharti and Haarsh. Once you guys come out, speak to your colleagues both young and old not to indulge in drugs. Look at Sanjay Dutt, he confessed to the world. What bigger example do you want? Accept your mistake and pledge to quit drugs. Nobody is going to come to give you a bouquet of flowers for this case.”

He further added, “But consumption of drugs by this generation of creative people is crossing limits. And if you get caught indulging in it imagine what will your family go through and those who are watching your story on news channels and are consuming even lethal drugs must be going through....and if this trend of drug indulgence continues... hamari industry kharab ho jaayegi.”

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said, “We have arrested Bharti Singh and found a little over 86 gms of marijuana from her. Her husband Harsh Limbachiya is currently being interrogated by NCB. We shall update on further developments later.”

Around 86.50 gms of banned drug (marijuana), which is said to be of commercial quantity, was recovered from their home and office during the raids and the duo has reportedly confessed to consuming drugs.

The NCB zeroed in on the comedian-couple after a couple of drug peddlers were arrested in an ongoing action who revealed the names of Bharti and Harsh.

With inputs from IANS.