Comedian Gaurav Gupta draws criticism over remarks about a woman's caste and accent during interaction

Comedian Gaurav Gupta is currently making headlines. A video from one of his stand-up shows is going viral on social media, sparking a controversy. In the video, Gaurav addresses a woman in the audience as 'Yadavni' based on her surname, Yadav. The woman states that she dislikes being addressed by this name, yet Gaurav persists with his questions. He goes on to comment on her manner of speaking, her school, and her lifestyle. Many have accused the comedian of publicly humiliating the woman in the name of comedy.

The comedian is currently being trolled online for not only crossing the line but also making a personal joke about someone's accent, her job profile, caste and choices.

What is the whole matter?

In the viral video, Gaurav first asks for the woman's name and then addresses her as 'Yadavni'. The woman acknowledges the name but says she does not like being called that. Expressing surprise, Gaurav asks, "These are your cultural roots, aren't they?" The woman replies that she does not like hearing that.

Gaurav then makes a comment about the woman's husband, noting that he is a 'Baniya'. He questions her speaking style, asking if she has come from abroad or is from Gurugram. Upon learning she is from Gurugram, Gaurav remarks, "If you are from Gurugram, why do you have such an attitude?"

Mocking her way of speaking, he says her accent makes it seem as though she has arrived straight from Oxford. He then asks about her school; she mentions she studied at Pathways School. Gaurav proceeds to make jokes about the school and her accent.

As the conversation continues, Gaurav asks the woman about her work. He mimics the woman's way of speaking English and comments on her lifestyle. He also questions whether she is financially dependent on her husband.

At one point, Gaurav asks, "So, you are currently living off your husband's money? Oh my God, then what is the point of this accent?" Suggesting she should work in a call centre, he tells her she is wasting her potential by being a housewife. Throughout the video, he makes several remarks about her manner of speaking and her household chores.

Criticism on Social Media

Many people on social media expressed their displeasure with the video. Among them was senior IPS officer Arun Bothra, who questioned the practice of making an audience member the butt of the joke. He wrote, "If your comedy relies on humiliating someone from the audience to make others laugh, then it isn't smart comedy. It takes talent to make people laugh. Singling out one person for a joke is easy. The best kind of joke is one where everyone laughs, including the person the joke is about."

Another user noted that Gaurav's behaviour became even more objectionable after the woman expressed her displeasure at being addressed as 'Yadavni'. Some critics pointed out that he frequently makes jokes based on caste, speech patterns, and social background. One user described the interaction as harassment rather than comedy, stating that no one should be mocked for having a different way of speaking or a different lifestyle.

See more reactions here:

A viewer remarked that while some comedians rely on profanity and personal remarks for humour, Gaurav is still better than many of his peers. This entire controversy has once again raised questions about the boundaries of "crowd-work" comedy, particularly when the jokes target caste, speech patterns, profession, or personal life. Gaurav's supporters view this as part of his candid comedic style, whereas critics argue that it is inappropriate to elicit laughter by publicly humiliating someone.

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