Coldplay's Chris Martin accidentally exposes Tech CEO's office romance at concert, video viral | Watch The Yellow singer Chris Martin unintentionally exposed a couple's affair after pointing them out in the audience at his Boston concert on Wednesday. Watch the viral video here.

New Delhi:

A video clip from a recent Coldplay concert has gone viral on the internet after lead singer Chris Martin unintentionally exposed what seems to be a tech CEO's office romance. While engaging with the crowd using a 'kiss cam', he unintentionally zoomed in on a couple whose reaction quickly turned awkward.

The Yellow singer Chris Martin pointed out a couple in the audience while interacting with the crowd at his Boston concert on Wednesday, whose reaction quickly turned awkward. In the now-viral video, Byron, who is already married, was with his HR chief, Kristin Cabot, during the show. As the 'kiss cam' paused on them, Martin said, "Oh, look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy," which made everyone in the audience laugh.

Watch the viral video here:

Social media users were quick to react to this, as the video has garnered over 20 million views on platform X (formerly Twitter) and thousands of comments ever since it was posted. One user wrote, "Taking your cheating partner to a public concert with cameras is just wild. I pity his wife."

Who is Andy Byron?

According to information available on Andy Byron's LinkedIn account, he has been CEO of Astronomer since July 2023. For those who don't know, Astronomer is a software development company in the United States. Before this, he served as President of Lacework from June 2019 to November 2022, and then served as an advisor to the company for six months from December 2022 to May 2023.

Also Read: Connie Francis, the voice behind viral ‘Pretty Little Baby’ song, dies at 87