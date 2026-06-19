Cocktail 2 X Review: Did Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film impress audiences?

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated film Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, was released in theatres on Friday, June 19, 2026. The film witnessed a box office clash with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram, Korean thriller Colony, Toy Story 5, Balan: The Boy and several other releases.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film had already generated strong buzz following the release of its trailer. Audiences who watched the film on its opening day have started sharing their first impressions online. Let's take a look at what people are saying about the movie.

Cocktail 2 X Review

The romantic drama Cocktail 2 has been receiving mixed reactions from users who watched the film in theatres on its first day. Some X users praised the film, calling it a "Bollywood RomCom SuperHit", adding that it belongs to a genre that conveys a "relevant and rooted message" and focuses on relationships and commitment.

He gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and wrote, "#ThreeWordReview Bollywood RomCom SuperHit Bollywood is loved world over for the cinema south can never make. #Cocktail2 is one such genre. The film conveys a ‘relevant and rooted message' focusing on relationships and commitment #ShahidKapoor (sic)”

Another user found the first half of the film "okayish" and liked Kriti Sanon’s acting. He called the film's storyline "very basic".

(Image Source : X: @CINEPHILESCRIBE)Screengrab of an X post reviewing Cocktail 2.

Cocktail 2: Production details

Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan, and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films. The music for the film is composed by Pritam Chakraborty, with editing done by Akshara Prabhakar.

Also Read: Maa Inti Bangaaram X Review: What internet users say about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action drama