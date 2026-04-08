Cocktail 2: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's 'Jab Talak' first look will remind you of 'Tumhi Ho Bandhu'

New Delhi:

The first look of the song Jab Talak from the much-awaited sequel Cocktail 2 was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The 1-minute 50-second video features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna dancing by the beach, reminiscent of Cocktail's Tumhi Ho Bandhu.

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Akasa, composed by Pritam Chakraborty, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Notably, the film is presented by Maddock Films.

Cocktail 2's first look of song Jab Talak is out now

While sharing the first look of film's first song, Jab Talak, the makers wrote, "This summer just got HOTTER #JabTalak first look out now #Cocktail2 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 19th June!." The film is slated to hit the big screens on June 19, 2026.

So far, the first look video of the film’s first song Jab Talak has garnered over 102K views and more than 400 comments. Social media users have shared their reactions to the video. One user commented, "Arijit, the king of versatility." Another praised Shahid Kapoor’s dancing, writing, "Shahid Kapoor’s dance is amazing." Some users also appreciated Arijit Singh’s voice, commenting, "Arijit, the king of versatility."

Rashmika Mandanna shares Jab Talak's first look video

Sharing the first look of the track Jab Talak on Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "JabTalak is such a summer song and it just got hotter!! Being Diya and dancing with Ally and Kunal is THE most fun everrrr!! We had a blasttttttt shooting for this song! There’s so so much to talk about this whole experience but for now.. First look of #JabTalak is out and it’s allll yours my loves!! #Cocktail2 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 19th June!"

Cocktail 2: Cast and crew details

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania, who directed the first instalment Cocktail with Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. It is produced by Dinesh Vijay under Maddock Films. This film marked the first collaboration of Rashmika Mandanna with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. Anaita Shroff Adajania is the costume designer and the choreography is done by Vijay A Ganguly who also choreographed Dhurandhar's hit song Shararat featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza.

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