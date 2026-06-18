Cocktail 2 Day 1 advance booking: Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika's film grosses over Rs 4 crore in India

New Delhi:

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to hit the big screens on June 19, 2026. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film has opened to a decent response at the box office.

The Bollywood romantic drama film is the sequel to the hit 2012 film Cocktail, which featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in lead roles.

Cocktail 2 Day 1 advance booking

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 has grossed Rs 2.49 crore in India through early advance bookings and Rs 4.66 crore, including blocked seats (at the time of publishing the article). More than 70,000 tickets have been sold nationwide, with Maharashtra witnessing the highest advance sales. The state has recorded advance bookings worth Rs 62.15 lakh and Rs 97.24 lakh, including block seats across 1,491 shows.

Notably, these figures are expected to change as the advance booking window for Cocktail 2 remains open on the ticketing platform BookMyShow.

Cocktail 2: Trailer and songs

The makers released the official trailer on June 2, 2026, and it was well received by audiences, garnering over 57 million views on YouTube so far. The film's music has also generated significant buzz, with five songs released to date: Jab Talak, Mashooqa, Tujhko, Vallah, and Bandhu 2.0.

Watch the trailer below:

Also Read: Cocktail 2 trailer out: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's film promises love, chaos and unforgettable summer memories

Cocktail 2: Crew details

Cocktail 2 features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan, and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films. The music for the film is composed by Pritam and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

About actor's work front

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial O Romeo alongside Triptii Dimri. Kriti Sanon was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein, opposite Dhanush, while Rashmika Mandanna was most recently featured in the Telugu drama The Girlfriend.

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