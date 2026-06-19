Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 1: Here's how much Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika's film earned on opening day

New Delhi:

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 released in theatres on June 19. The film opened within one week of Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata's release; however, it is witnessing a decent opening as the day progresses. Let's take a look.

How much did Cocktail 2 earn on Day 1?

On its opening day, Cocktail 2 has so far collected an estimated Rs 5.44 crore net at the Indian box office from 7,148 shows, registering an overall 15 per cent occupancy. The film's India gross currently stands at Rs 6.42 crore. Please note that these are the estimated numbers. The final tally will be updated by 10.30 am on June 20.

Cocktail 2 released in theatres on June 19

Cocktail 2 features Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Directed by Homi Adjania, the film releases 14 years after Cocktail was released (2012), starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

India TV rated the film with 2 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads: "Cocktail 2 will temporarily make you believe that the world is beautiful and that all you need to do is drain your savings account, book that dream holiday, and forget what happens there. But don't get too comfortable - it soon yanks you back to reality, the very reality most of us are trying to escape."

"Also, if you're a Kriti Sanon fan, you'll have a great time watching her on screen - and perhaps an even better time admiring her stylist's work. There are moments that genuinely stand out, like when Ally offers a random stranger a hug and her eyes well up with tears in return. It's overwhelming and underwhelming at the same time. Why? Because if this were Veronica, we'd understand where those emotions were coming from. Beneath the glamour and bravado was a deeply broken woman, scarred by her relationship with her parents. There was context," it further read.

"With Ally, however, we're left guessing. Why did she cry? What is she carrying within her? The film never bothers to tell us. It is far too busy obsessing over its central trio and their very real, very first-world problems to flesh out the people it's asking us to root for. The screenplay wants everything to look rosy and larger than life, but at some point, it all becomes too much. Every frame is overflowing with sass, heartbreak, romance, longing and passion, all competing for attention at once. And as they say, too much of anything is rarely a good thing," it further read.

The film clashed with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram from the South.

Also read: Cocktail 2 Movie Review: All style, little substance, and a love triangle that runs out of fizz