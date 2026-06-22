Cocktail 2 and Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 3: A look at their opening weekend numbers

New Delhi:

The box office witnessed a three-way contest this weekend, with Shahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram and Main Vaapas Aaunga all drawing audiences to cinemas. While Cocktail 2 stayed comfortably ahead, the other two releases also put up respectable numbers over their opening weekend.

Also read: Cocktail 2 Movie Review: All style, little substance, and a love triangle that runs out of fizz

Cocktail 2 weekend box office collection

Shahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2 continued its strong run on Day 3, collecting Rs 17.75 crore net across 10,462 shows. The film's total India gross collection now stands at Rs 57 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 47.50 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 4 crore on Sunday, taking its international gross total to Rs 19.25 crore. With that, the worldwide gross collection of Cocktail 2 has climbed to Rs 76.25 crore.

The strong Sunday performance helped Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film consolidate its position at the box office. Backed by steady footfalls in key markets, Cocktail 2 has crossed the Rs 75 crore mark worldwide within its first weekend and remains the highest-grossing film among the three releases.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Day 3 box office collection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram also posted healthy numbers on its third day in theatres. The film collected Rs 10.10 crore net from 2,965 shows on Day 3. Its total India gross collection now stands at Rs 26.69 crore, while the India net collection has touched Rs 23.10 crore.

The film earned another Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on Sunday, pushing its total international gross collection to Rs 15.10 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection of Maa Inti Bangaaram has reached Rs 41.79 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga worldwide box office

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga has registered a worldwide gross collection of Rs 40.75 crore so far. The film has earned Rs 29 crore in India gross collections and Rs 11.75 crore from overseas territories. Its India net collection currently stands at Rs 24.25 crore. The film achieved these numbers across 19,392 shows in its second week in theatres.

Also read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Review: Naseeruddin Shah elevates Imtiaz Ali's emotional partition saga of love and loss