Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer's tickets sold at whopping Rs 2,450 in India; 3 am show goes houseful

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is generating a lot of buzz in India. Its advance booking has begun with tickets being sold quickly and its clash with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie is adding to the excitement. The film, starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role, started the pre-bookings early and has garnered a strong response. Ramesh Bala, a prominent film trade analyst tweeted that Oppenheimer has already sold over 3,00,000 tickets in advance on BookMyShow in India. "About 42 per cent of these tickets are for #IMAX,” Bala said in a post on Twitter.

Oppenheimer ticket

Oppenheimer is eyeing a massive first-day collection in India. Its tickets worth Rs 2450 (without taxes) are already sold out. The pricey tickets are for IMAX screens at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel in Mumbai for 7 pm and night 10 pm shows on the movie's opening day – July 21. The show also offers tickets at Rs 1,800 and the tickets for the same are also almost sold out. Reportedly, the IMAX shows begin as early as 12:01 am in Mumbai and the seats for the same are almost sold out. Many IMAX theatres in Mumbai are also offering early morning shows like 3:00 and 3:30 am, 7:30 and 8:00 am, which are going houseful.

In North America, as per the prior agreement, Mission Impossible 7 will be replaced by Oppenheimer in all IMAX screens after 9 days. It will play exclusively for 3 weeks starting July 21st.

About Oppenheimer

The movie has scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) teaming with General Leslie Groves Jr. (Matt Damon) to assemble a team of scientists during World War II as they try and beat the Nazis in harnessing the destructive power of nuclear energy.

The World War II-set biopic follows Oppenheimer, known as the "father of the atomic bomb," during a moment in history when he knew that testing the atomic bomb might ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, but hit the button anyway. The film stars Emily Blunt (as biologist and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer), Florence Pugh (psychiatrist Jean Tatlock), Benny Safdie (theoretical physicist Edward Teller), Michael Angarano (Robert Serber) and Josh Hartnett (nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence). The film also stars Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich and Matthew Modine.

The Universal film was written and directed by Nolan, it's based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Latest Entertainment News