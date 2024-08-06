Chokher Bali to Uphaar, films based on Rabindranath Tagore's writings | Death Anniversary Special

Follow us on Image Source : X Films based on Rabindranath Tagore's writings

Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore is known for his poetic writings. He was known for raising social issues through his stories. The composer of India's national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana', brought glory to the country with his talent in many fields including poetry, literature, drama and music. A glimpse of Rabindranath Tagore's strong writing can also be seen in Indian films. Many films and TV serials in Indian cinema are based on his stories. These stories shown on the silver screen also received a lot of love from the audience. So on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore's death anniversary, let's have a look at films based on his writing.

Chokher Bali

Rituparno Ghosh made a film based on Rabindranath Tagore's short story. The name of this film released in the year 2003 is 'Choker Bali'. Aishwarya Rai and Raima Sen appeared in lead roles in this film. Radhika Apte also played an important role. Aishwarya's character was named Binodini. Aishwarya Rai, who appeared in the role of a young widow, was well-liked and this film also received many big awards. You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Videos.

Uphaar

The film 'Uphaar' was released in the year 1971. This film was based on the famous story 'Sampati' written by Rabindranath Tagore. This film was directed by Roy Sudhendu. Jaya Bachchan played the lead actress in the film. Both her simplicity and acting were well-liked in this film. The beauty and depth of the relationship were emphasised in the film. Jaya's character's name in the film was Meenu. This film is available on Amazon Prime.

Do Bigha Zameen

'Do Bigha Zameen' was the first Indian film to win an international award. This film was released in 1953. This film was made by Bimal Roy. Balraj Sahni and Nirupama Roy played the lead roles in the film. Meena Kumari also played an important role of Thakuraine in the film. The story of this film was based on Rabindranath Tagore's Bengali composition 'Dui Bigha Zomi'. You can watch this film on OTT platform Zee5 and MXPlayer.

Kabuliwala

One of the most liked stories of Rabindranath Tagore is 'Kabuliwala'. Bimal Roy also made a film on this and named the film the same as the story. This film was released in 1961. Bimal Roy's first choice Balraj Sahni was chosen as the lead of this film. The song of the film 'Ae Mere Pyare Watan Ae Mere Bichde Watan' still fills people with enthusiasm. This film can be watched for free on YouTube.

Milan

Films have been made in many languages ​​based on the works of Rabindranath Tagore. Apart from Hindi, there was also an emphasis on making films on his stories in Bengali language. Tagore's literary works inspired filmmakers from Satyajit Ray to Bimal Roy. The first film based on Tagore's story was 'Milan'. Famous director Nitin Bose made this film in the year 1945-46. It was based on the novel 'Nauka Doobi'. Dilip Kumar was in the lead role in this film and this film was a super hit.

