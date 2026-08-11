Chiyaan Vikram deletes reel with monkey after forest department enquiry over exotic species, know whole matter

New Delhi:

Ponniyin Selvan actor Chiyaan Vikram shared an Instagram reel on Sunday in which he was seen cuddling and playing with a Lar gibbon. The video was taken down around 24 hours later, following reports that the Tamil Nadu Forest Department had initiated an enquiry concerning the animal.

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the monkey is owned by businessman CK Ranganathan, who is Vikram's daughter's father-in-law. The report said the matter came under scrutiny over the possession and alleged trade of exotic animals.

Why is the Lar gibbon under scrutiny?

The monkey has been identified as a Lar gibbon, with questions raised over the documentation required to keep the protected species. The Lar gibbon is an endangered species protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and India's Wildlife Protection Act.

The report said Ranganathan had officially purchased the animal, which was brought from Manipur to Erode in Tamil Nadu in June. However, wildlife activists have questioned whether the necessary documents and clearances were in place to keep the animal.

Some activists have also raised concerns that the monkey may have been trafficked from Southeast Asia. These claims have not been confirmed by the forest department, with the matter still under investigation.

Forest department officials reportedly meet CK Ranganathan

The Free Press Journal report further claimed that Chennai Wildlife Warden Yogen Kulala met Ranganathan at his residence after the video was deleted. He reportedly informed the businessman that an enquiry had been initiated and raised questions about the documents required to possess the Lar gibbon.

There has been no official confirmation of the trafficking allegations. Vikram is yet to comment on the matter publicly.

Who is CK Ranganathan?

CK Ranganathan is the founder-chairman of CavinKare and is also the father of Manu Ranjith, who is married to Vikram's daughter Akshita. This makes Ranganathan the actor's daughter's father-in-law.

Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming films

Vikram was last seen in director SU Arun Kumar's Veera Dheera Sooran. The actor has also announced upcoming projects with directors Anand Shankar and Bodi Rajkumar. Further details about the two untitled films are yet to be announced.

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