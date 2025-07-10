Chitrangda Singh to share screen with Salman Khan in 'Battle of Galwan' | Deets Inside Bollywood actors Chitrangda Singh and Salman Khan will be seen together in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan'. Read on to know more details.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh has been finalised to play the role of the female lead in Salman Khan's upcoming war drama film 'Battle of Galwan'. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the true events at the India-China border. It is significant to note that this will be the first time Chitrangda and Salman will be seen together on screen.

With Salman Khan in the lead and Chitrangda joining the star cast, the 'Battle of Galwan' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Last week, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared the first look motion poster of the film on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post as "#GalwanValley." He also tagged the other crew members related to the film in the description.

Have a look at the post below:

Sources say that Lakhia was looking for someone who could show both vulnerability and emotion, and Chitrangda fit that vision perfectly. He was especially impressed by her photos at India Gate, which reflected the exact qualities he wanted in the character. For those who don't know, Apoorva Lakhia is a well-known director, writer and producer. He is best known for his work in films like 'Mission Istaanbul: Darr Ke Aagey Jeet Hai!', 'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India', and 'A Perfect Murder'.

Talking about the work front, Chitrangda Singh, who is known for her performance in films like 'Gaslight', 'Inkaar', and 'Gabbar Is Back', was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani's comedy drama film 'Housefull 5' alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others in the lead roles. She will be next seen in 'Raat Akeli Hai 2' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma's newly opened cafe attacked in Canada, Khalistani terrorists take responsibility | VIDEO