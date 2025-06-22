Child artist to Pan India star, a look at Thalapathy Vijay's acting journey | Birthday Special South superstar Vijay is celebrating his 51st birthday today on June 22. Let's have a look at his acting journey here.

Pan-India star Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his birthday today. Vijay has been active in the acting world for more than three decades. He has done about 68 films in his career. Apart from this, he also has the talent of singing. After the world of cinema, he is also gearing up to enter the field of politics. Last year, he announced his political party as well. Today, on his birthday, let's know about the actor and his journey.

Started as a child artist

Born on June 22, 1974, Vijay's real name is Joseph Vijay Chandrashekhar. His father SA Chandrashekhar is a director. At the same time, his mother Shobha Chandrashekhar is a playback singer. Actor Vijay Chandrashekhar started his career as a child artist. His first film as a lead actor was 'Naalaya Theerpu'. He signed this film at the age of 18.

Vijay has worked in these films

Vijay has shown his acting prowess in films like 'Rajavin Parvayile', 'Minsara Kanna', 'Beast' and 'Shahjahan'. His film 'Leo' proved to be a blockbuster in the year 2023. Apart from this, he also garnered a lot of attention last year with 'GOAT' i.e. 'The Greatest of All Time'. Vijay's upcoming film is 'Jana Nayakan'. It is also being called 'Thalapathy 69'.

'Jana Nayakan' will be released on Pongal

Vijay will focus his attention completely on politics after the film 'Jana Nayakan'. The film will be released on the occasion of Pongal in January 2026. The film stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamita Baiju, Priyamani, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narayan in lead roles.

Personal life

Vijay, who has romanced many actresses on screen, married one of his own fans, Sangeeta, living in the UK. The love story of Vijay and Sangeeta is no less than a film story. Sangeeta had introduced herself to the actor by coming to his shooting set. After this, both of them started talking and they started liking each other. One day, Vijay's father called Sangeeta to his house and proposed marriage, to which Sangeeta immediately said yes. Vijay married Sangeeta on August 25, 1999. They have two children: a son, Sanjay and a daughter Divya.

The Tamil superstar is also known for his luxurious lifestyle. He has also left Rajinikanth behind in terms of fees. Vijay charges Rs 65 to 100 crore for a film. Talking about Vijay's net worth, his estimated net worth is more than Rs 500 crore

Preparing to contest elections in 2026

Vijay, who has entered politics after making his mark in acting, announced his political party in February last year. The name of his party is Tamilaga Vetri Kazham. Vijay's political party is ready to try its luck in the assembly elections to be held in Tamil Nadu in 2026. The party's flag and election symbol have also been released.

