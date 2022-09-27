Child artist Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit to debut with music video 'Zindagi Ki Masti'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Child artist Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit

Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit, an aspiring actor is all set to create a buzz with his upcoming single. The child actor is ready to feature in his maiden music video titled ‘Zindagi Ki Masti’. He was supposed to shoot for it earlier but it got delayed due to his studies. The child artist is just 16, and he is learning different methods of acting through workshops and online seminars.

Hailing from the Balera village of Rajasthan’s Barmer district, the child actor wants to pursue a full-time career in acting after completing his studies. With easy access to social media and digital platforms, Lokendra is understanding what content works the best in the digital space. While he will begin with ‘Zindagi Ki Masti’ soon, he is equally interested in working in regional films and Bollywood.

However, the child artist has a lot of time to hone his skills before making a breakthrough in Hindi cinema. In school, the child actor participated in dramas and worked in different theatre plays. It is a merit for Lokendra that he has the on-stage experience to face a crowd and perform in front of hundreds of people.

Other than this, the budding actor has worked in amateur short films to gain on-screen experience. And as the digital platforms continue to give an opportunity to newer talents, Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit wants to work on different projects like singles, documentaries, plays and feature films.

Besides his dream to appear on the big screen, Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit wants to set an example with his work.

