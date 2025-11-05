Child artist Deva Nandha calls out Prakash Raj for snubbing children's categories at Kerala State Film Awards Child actor Deva Nandha criticised Prakash Raj and the Kerala State Film Awards jury for snubbing children's categories. She took to her Instagram handle to call him out over his decision.

New Delhi:

Child actor Deva Nandha has publicly criticised jury member Prakash Raj after the Kerala State Film Awards decided not to present awards in the Best Children’s Film and Best Child Artist categories.

Deva Nandha, known for films like Malikappuram and Gu, took to her Instagram handle (managed by her parents) to express disappointment. She posted a clip of Prakash Raj’s remarks and wrote, "Close your eyes to the kids, but don’t say it’s dark all over here. Children are also part of this society. The jury closed its eyes with the announcement of the 2024 Malayalam Film Awards towards the coming generation."

Deva Nandha slams Prakash Raj for snubbing children's categories at KSFA

In her post, she argued that children are very much part of society and of cinema, and this decision by the jury has overlooked the upcoming generation. Mentioning films such as Sthanarthi Sreekuttan, Gu, Phoenix, and Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), she added, "Children have acted in many movies including Stanarthy Sreekuttan, Gu, Phoenix, ARM. It is not by sitting without giving awards to two children, but trying to say more children's movies should be done. If it had been given to two children, it would have become energy for many children."

She further added, "There is a lot of anger that the jury chairman who said that children should get more opportunities and that they too are part of society did not see the rights of children." Deva Nandha concluded her note by writing, "All media, filmmakers, and the general public should discuss this too, not by investing rights, changes should happen, rights should be protected along with changes."

For the unversed, the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on Monday, November 3, 2025. The list of winners was made by a seven-member jury, chaired by veteran actor Prakash Raj.

What did Prakash Raj say during press conference?

During the press conference, Prakash Raj explained the jury’s decision, saying, "This year, we did not give awards for Best Children’s Film or Best Child Artist because we didn’t find any film or attempt that truly represented children. Directors and writers must realise that children are also part of society."

On the work front, Prakash Raj was recently seen in Pawan Kalyan's action thriller They Call Him OG. The film is directed by Sujeeth and also features Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Arulmohan in the key roles.

