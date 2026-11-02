Ulhas Kamthe dismisses death rumours with 'Abhi toh main zinda hoon' post | Here's what happened

Food influencer Ulhas Kamthe, better known on social media as the Chicken Leg Piece guy, has responded to rumours of his death after a video showing him being taken to hospital began circulating online. Posts claiming that he had died following a heart attack caused concern among his followers. Kamthe has now shared a video to clarify what happened, saying that he is alive and doing well.

'Abhi toh main zinda hoon,' he said, addressing the reports. He also thanked people who had called and messaged him after seeing the footage, adding that he was fit and back to normal.

The video being shared online was not recent footage of a medical emergency. According to reports, it was recorded during the premiere of the horror film Zaad-Phoonk. Kamthe had fainted during the screening and was taken to Kokilaben Hospital for medical attention.

What happened to Ulhas Kamthe at the film premiere?

Members of the film's team said Kamthe had initially been reluctant to attend the screening because it was a horror film. He eventually agreed after a personal request from someone associated with the project. During the screening, a scene reportedly triggered an anxiety attack, after which Kamthe lost consciousness. The incident alarmed those present, and members of the team took him to the hospital.

A member of the film's team explained in the video that they had become concerned when Kamthe fainted. The team, which included the film's director Rajan Sharma, accompanied him to the hospital. Kamthe was examined by doctors and discharged after his condition was found to be stable, according to the clarification.

Watch the video here:

How did death rumours spread?

The footage of Kamthe being taken to hospital later surfaced on social media without the full context of the incident. It was shared alongside claims that he had suffered a heart attack and died. The claims spread over the past two days, prompting followers to look for an update on his condition.

Kamthe addressed the rumours directly in his video. He said he was fit and well, and thanked people for their concern and the affection they had shown him. Members of the film's team also spoke about the incident to explain why he had been taken to hospital.

Watch the video here:

Who is Ulhas Kamthe, the Chicken Leg Piece guy?

Kamthe is known for his food videos, particularly clips in which he eats chicken and other dishes. His repeated use of the phrase 'Chicken Leg Piece' became closely associated with his online identity, and the nickname stuck with him among social media users.

The Instagram influencer has 7.5 million followers on Instagram.

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